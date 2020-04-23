|
KENNEDY Fr. Abe - (P.P. Abbey-Duniry, late of Fethard) First Anniversary 23 April 2020 We, Mary and June, the sisters of the late Fr. Abe Kennedy remember him especially today on the first anniversary of his death. We thank all those who have sympathised and supported us during his short and sudden illness, his funeral services in Duniry and Fethard and during the past year. All the expressions of sympathy, tributes, Mass cards and letters testified to how greatly he was loved and respected, how deeply his loss was felt and they were a great comfort to us and the rest of his family. We wish to thank again all those who cared for him during his final days in University Hospital Galway and Beaumont Hospital, Dublin and who made his final days so comfortable and worked so hard and sensitively to save him. We are grateful to the undertakers and clergy in Duniry and Fethard for the manner in which they organised his funeral. His parishioners, former students, clerical and lay colleagues, friends, fellow-travellers and extended family still feel his loss keenly. An Anniversary Mass Will be held in Abbey-Duniry in due course. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass has been offered for all your intentions. Abe, eternal life is now yours. May your smiling face always shine down on us.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 23, 2020