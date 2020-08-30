|
Agnes Leonard nee Barrett, Addergoole, Corrandulla and formerly of Mincloon, Rahoon. Removal from her home tomorrow Monday at 10:15 to St. Brendan's Church, Corrandulla, for private mass for Agnes Leonard at 11, for family and friends only. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online on the Corrandulla Church Facebook page and will be broadcast on the parish radio. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020