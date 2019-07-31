|
HENNELLY, Amy Cross, Cong, Co. Mayo (8th Anniversary) 2nd November 1990 - 5th August 2011 Our darling Amy Another years slips by without you Amy Eight years now missing you and trying to cope with everyday life without our "brown eyed girl" You are always deeply missed from every family gathering and sporting occasion...even more so for this coming year. Time moves on but we will forever grieve for our beautiful, kind, caring girl that we loved and lost. We miss you with every breath we take, No words could ever describe our heartache. Nothing on earth can ever replace the sound of your voice or the smile on your face. Forever in our thoughts and minds Amy. Love mam Mary, dad Hugh, Michelle and Keith xxxx
Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 31, 2019