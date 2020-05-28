|
|
|
CUNNINGHAM Andrew (Bob), Newbridge, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway who passed away peacefully at his home on 20th April 2020 R.I.P. Bob's wife Ann, his sons Michael and Gerard, brother Michael and the extended family wish to thank everyone who sympathised with us upon Bob's recent death. Thank you to those who offered condolences through telephone, Mass cards and social media. Thank you to Garda Pat Regan, our neighbours, members of Mountbellew Vintage Club and many friends who formed a Guard of Honour from Bob's home to St. Patrick's Church. Thank you to the undertaker and gravediggers who prepared Bob's final resting place. Thank you to the caterers and Shiven Rovers FC for the use of their facilities. A special word of thanks to Dr. Martin Daly, Ballygar. A sincere thank you to Fr. Louis Lohan for celebrating Bob's funeral Mass in difficult times, also to the organisers who provided streaming of the Mass. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on May 28, 2020