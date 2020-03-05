|
RYAN, Angela Carmel - (née Quinn) Lime Park, Ardrahan Co. Galway formerly Holywood, Co.Down London and Shragh, Ardrahan Co. Galway who passed away on 7th February, 2020 Angela's husband Edmond, sisters Breege, Ann, Mary, Bernadette, Theresa and extended family wish to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to their relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness and support on our recent sad loss. We are deeply grateful to all who sympathised with us, sent Mass cards, messages of Sympathy and attended Angela's funeral. A special thank you to Fr. Tommy Marrinan,Fr. Malachy Hallinan and Fr. Martin Downey who con-celebrated Angela's funeral Mass which was made very special by themusic of Sr. Mary - Organ, the wonderful singing of the parish choir and soloists Theresa Burke - Violin, Olivia Ryan - Harp and Sarah Ryan - "Remember me". A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at University Hospital Galway and to Dr. Raymond Piggott and his team in Gort. Thank you to the Sacristan of St. Attracta's Kiltartan,the readers and the Mass servers. Also thank you to Michael and Paul Monaghan funeral directors for their professionalism and to the grave diggers who prepared Angela's final resting place in Kiltartan with such great care and attention. Please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere appreciation and gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass willbe offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass Saturday 7th March 2020 8:30pm in Lime Park.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020