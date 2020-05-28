|
HOLIAN Angela, Ballyedmond and Central Park Nursing Home Clonbern, Ballinasloe. Angela's sisters, nephews and nieces wish to thank all those who were able to attend her funeral Mass in Clonbern Church, to all the kind neighbours. Sincere thanks to Sean Hynes, Funeral Director, all the gracious people who prepared the grave. Thanks to Fr. Tomie Cummins who officiated at Angela's funeral Mass and gave her The Last Rites. Many thanks to all the dedicated Nurses and Staff at Central Park Nursing Home, Dr. Cunningham, the Doctors and Nurses at UHG, Galway and Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe. A Mass of Thanksgiving will be offered for your intentions in appreciation.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on May 28, 2020