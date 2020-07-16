|
KILBANE, Sr Angelina - Mountbellew and San Antonio, Texas, USA. Died 14th June 2020 It is with great sadness that we, the Kilbane family, Mountbellew, Co. Galway, announce the death of our beloved sister Pauline (Sr. Angelina) who died on the 14th June 2020, in the loving and exceptional care of her community, the Sisters of the Holy Spirit, Yucca Street, San Antonio, Texas. Pauline was predeceased by her parents, May (née Dermody) and Seán, her infant brother Micheál, her sister and brother-in-law, Maureen and Séamus, and her brother Fr. Seán (Ogie). Pauline will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her brother Mgr. Séamus (Hull); sisters, Sr. Genevieve (Athenry), Martha (Mountbellew), Angela brother-in-law Joe, niece Aoife (Dublin) and nephew Dónall, Máirín and Myles (Carraroe). Pauline will also be remembered with love by the members of the wider Dermody and Kilbane families, by her many friends in Ireland and by our kind neighbours and friends in Mountbellew. Pauline is especially remembered by her Holy Spirit Community for her lifelong commitment to education and for her single-minded dedication to the work of her congregation. Pauline was laid to rest in the community cemetery of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit in San Antonio, Texas, USA. May her kind and gentle soul Rest in Peace Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis
Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 16, 2020