Ann O'CONNOR

Ann O'CONNOR In Memoriam
O'CONNOR. Treasured memories of a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Ann (Nancy) O'Connor (née Mulryan), late of Ballinamore Bridge, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway, who died on September 7th, 2013. Beautiful memories are wonderful things, They last till the longest day, They never wear out, They never get lost, And can never be given away. To some you may be forgotten, To others a part of the past. But to us who loved and lost you, Your memory will always last. Anniversary Mass Sunday 8th September at 9:30am in St.Brendan's Church, Toghergar.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019
