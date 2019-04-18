|
Anna Higgins nee Buckley, Graveshill, Kiltormer, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her son Niall's residence in Somerset, Clontuskert tomorrow Good Friday from 5 until 9. Funeral cortege to arrive to St Patrick's Church, Kiltormer, Easter Saturday for funeral service at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private Easter Saturday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support Centre.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019