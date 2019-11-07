|
O'MARA, Anna Corlea, Caher, Co Clare 5th October 2019 Anna''s brothers Justin and Toby, and extended family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all who sympathised with us on the passing of our beloved sister. To all Anna's friends who visited Anna in the Claddagh Ward in the week leading up to her passing. To all who called to the house, attended the Wake, the Removal and the Crematorium, we extend our deep gratitude. A very special thank you to our wonderful neighbours for all their help. To Anna's wonderful friends and there was a lot, to those who supported her during her illness, we will never forget you.To Fr Bane, Fr O'Brien, Fr McMahon and the late Fr Rodgers RIP who celebrated a very special and personal funeral Mass, to all who spoke during the Mass. We say thank you. We acknowledge Niall Smith Undertakers and the Lady Gregory Hotel for their wonderful meal. A special word of thanks to the staff of UCHG from the day Anna was diagnosed to the night she passed away, she received wonderful care and attention. Thanks to the Haematology team, led by Prof. O'Dwyer, to the Pallative care team and to the nursing team on the Claddagh Ward, led by Deirdre O Hanlon, who were phenomenal throughout, to Dr Richard Joyce and the staff of Gort Medical Centre and also to the staff of the Late Night Pharmacy, Newcastle. It is impossible to thank everybody individually, to those who helped in any way, your contribution made our loss more bearable. We are truly grateful for all your support at this very difficult time. Please accept this acknowledgment as an expression of our deepest gratitude and appreciation. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Anna leaves us too soon, and we have lovely memories to treasure and as she said shortly before her death, "I'm not afraid of dying but I am too young to die". Anna's Month's Mind Mass Will be celebrated in St Mary''s Church, Flagmount on Sunday 10th November at 1pm. Refreshments will be served afterwards in the hall. May Anna's gentle soul Rest In Peace.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019