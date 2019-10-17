Home

CARR, Anne (née Richardson)Moycullen (31st Anniversary) In loving memory of Anne, who died on October 19th, 1988. The hands of time keep turning, The years have slipped away; But memories are forever, You will never fade away. Sad are the hearts that loved you, Silent are the tears that fall, Living our lives without you Is the hardest part of all. Loved and remembered by John, Marie, David, Michelle, Eoghan, and her grandchildren Jason, Sarah, Aodán and Joshua. Anniversary Mass Sunday, 20th October at 10am in Moycullen Church.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019
