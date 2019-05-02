|
GILLESPIE Anne Clare, 50. - Peacefully, after a short illness, at Marie Curie Hospice, Glasgow on 21st April 2019. Anne, beloved wife of John Boylan (Athenry), devoted mother of Siobhan and Dermott, much loved daughter of Vera (Donegal) and loving sister of Debbie. Fortified by Rites of Holy Church, RIP. Reception and vigil at St Francis of Assisi Church, Baillieston on Monday 6th May at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 9.30am and thereafter to Daldowie Crematorium.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on May 2, 2019