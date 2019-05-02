Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anne GILLESPIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Clare GILLESPIE

Notice Condolences

Anne Clare GILLESPIE Notice
GILLESPIE Anne Clare, 50. - Peacefully, after a short illness, at Marie Curie Hospice, Glasgow on 21st April 2019. Anne, beloved wife of John Boylan (Athenry), devoted mother of Siobhan and Dermott, much loved daughter of Vera (Donegal) and loving sister of Debbie. Fortified by Rites of Holy Church, RIP. Reception and vigil at St Francis of Assisi Church, Baillieston on Monday 6th May at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 9.30am and thereafter to Daldowie Crematorium.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.