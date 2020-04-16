|
CLOHERTY, Anne (nee Lydon), Inis Treabhair, Chicago and Ardmore. On behalf of Anne's family, we want to express our sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who sympathised with us on our recent sad loss. To all those who called, sent Mass cards, and travelled to be with us, we really appreciated it. Our sincere thank you to Dr. Michael Casey and Dr. Hooke along with the Neurology/Stroke Team in UCHG, also the nurses who looked after Anne the past few years and for all of Anne's personal home carers our family is truly grateful. Fr. Staunton who remained a close friend and visited Mom on many occasions and said a lovely funeral Mass. To the choir and for the music played at the Mass and grave we are truly grateful. To Mylottes Funeral Home, we really appreciate your professionalism. We would also like to thank the gravediggers for preparing Mom's final resting place. We would also like to thank Glynsk House for providing such a lovely dinner for us in Anne's home. As it's impossible to thank everyone individually, please except this as a token of our appreciation. A Mass for Anne will be held at a later date due to the current situation.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 16, 2020