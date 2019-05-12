|
Annie also known as Teresa Dowd nee Shannon, Lower Ballyconboy, Ballinagare, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at her son Martin and daughter in law Ann's home, Peake, Ballinagare, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon (F45 C998) on Tuesday from 4 until 8. Removal on Wednesday to Church of the Sacred Heart, Ballinagare, Castlerea, arriving for mass for Teresa Dowd at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tulsk Cemetery. House private after reposing time and family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on May 12, 2019