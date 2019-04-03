Resources More Obituaries for Annie Healy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Annie Healy

HEALY, ANNIE VALENTINA - (nee Walsh) Liscaninane, Claregalway 25th January 2019 The family of the late Annie Healy wish to express our sincere and heartfelt thanks to all who sympathised with us and supported us during our recent sad bereavement. The support of our extended family, in-laws, neighbours and friends, who called to our home, provided food and refreshments and attended the removal, funeral Mass and burial was deeply appreciated by us all. Thanks to all who telephoned, sent cards, messages of condolence and made charitable donations to the Hospice. We would especially like to thank Annie's neighbours for the send-off they gave her as she left Liscaninane for the last time. This was very special to us and was a moving tribute to Mammy Healy. To Dr. Mary Rogan and the staff of Annaghdown Health Centre; Dr. Brian King and staff of Turloughmore Medical Centre; Nurse Mary Newell and staff of Corrandulla Health Centre; Mammy's carers, Mary and Bernie; the staff of Claregalway, Lackagh and Corrandulla pharmacies and the ambulance crew, we are eternally grateful to you all and cannot thank you enough. The work of Lackagh Funeral Committee in managing the car parking and the church was very much appreciated by us all, as was the availability of the Parish Centre and our friends and neighbours who served the food there. Sincere thanks to Fr. John O Gorman and Fr. Ian O Neill, who concelebrated Annie's Requiem Mass and supported us during this sad time. A special thank you to Fr. John, for his regular visits to Annie in her home and for the beautiful homily at her funeral Mass. The musicians, Mary Prendergast, Liam Merrigan, Noreen Fahy, Grace Fahy and Mary O Brien added beautifully to the ceremony and for this we are eternally grateful.We would also like to thank our funeral directors, the Kearney family, for their warmth, compassion and continued friendship and the gravediggers in Cregg Cemetery for preparing Annie's final resting place, with such care and attention. Sincere thanks also, to her good friend Mary Prendergast for her rendition of Lovely Annaghdown at the graveside. To Abbey Florists, we thank you for your beautiful wreaths and to the Arches Hotel we are most grateful for your excellent hospitality. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our gratitude to one and all for your support and kindness. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Finally, thanks to Nanny Annie for all the wonderful stories, laughter and love, you shared with everyone throughout your life. May your gentle soul rest in peace. Month's Mind Mass Friday 1st March at 7:30pm in Our Lady of Knock Church, Lackagh. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019