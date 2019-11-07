|
NEE The family of the late Annie Nee, Lettergesh West, Renvyle, Co. Galway, who passed away on Sunday, October 6th would like to thank most sincerely all those who sympathised with us on our great loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many neighbours and friends who visited our home, attended the wake, Mass, burial and provided emotional and practical support for us at this difficult time. For those who telephoned, travelled long distances, send floral tributes, cards and messages of condolences, as well as those who made charitable donations, we are truly grateful. A special word of thanks to all the doctors and nurses in the G Ward at Castlebar General Hospital. To Dr John Casey, Dr JP Casey. All the nurses and staff of Clifden Hospital. For those who helped with the smooth running of the wake. To Fr Joe McDonnell, Coynes Funeral Directors, Noel and Darren, grave diggers, musicians and Paddy Coynes for refreshments. For those who helped in anyway, your contribution made our loss more bearable. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions Month's Mind Mass for Annie Nee Will be held in Christ the King Church, Tullycross, Renvyle on Sunday, November 10th at 11am.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019