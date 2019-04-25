Resources More Obituaries for Anthony TIERNEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anthony TIERNEY

TIERNEY Anthony, Attymon, Athenry, Co. Galway. Cousins of the late Anthony Tierney wish to express our thanks to all who sympathised with us on our recent bereavement. We want to thank Anthony's neighbours and friends for their support and kindness at this sad time.To Dr. Michael McGloin of Primary Care Athenry, thank you for your support.We want to thank the staff of the Intensive Care Unit, Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, for your care and professionalism.We also want to thank staff of Ballinderry Nursing Home in Kilconnell for their care for the last 6 months. A special thanks to the gravedigger who prepared Anthony's resting place.Thanks to Fr. McMahon and Fr. MacNamara who celebrated Mass, and to Carmel Dempsey for the lovely singing.To undertaker, Michael John Quinn, for his professionalism and thoughtfulness, thank you.We would also like to thank Margie McGann and her staff, who provided food and refreshments. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our sincere gratitude. Anthony's Month's Mind Mass Will be held in Killimorday Church on Saturday, 27th April at 8pm. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019