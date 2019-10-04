|
CONSIDINE (4th Anniversary). In loving memory of Barbara Considine (née Folan), Riverside, Ennis, and formerly of Callowfeenish, Carna, Co Galway, who died on October 7th 2015. If tears could build a stairway, and memories a lane, I'd walk right up to Heaven and bring you home again. Missing you more than words can say, Quietly remembering you every single day. Husband John, daughter Breda, sons Thomas, John Paul and Micheal, your brother Paraic, sister Bridie, sister Mary, nieces, nephews and extended Family. May Barbara enjoy the peace and serenity of Heaven that she so richly deserves. 'Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílís' Anniversary Mass, 6:30pm, 5th October, Ennis Cathedral.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019