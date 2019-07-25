Home

KELLY Barry, 12th Anniversary 29th July 2019 Barry Gone is the face we loved so dear, Silent is the voice we loved to hear; Too far away for sight or speech,But not too far for thought to reach, Sweet to remember him who once was here, And who, though absent, is just as dear. Missed by your Heartbroken Parents Mary and Jim: With Andy, Jack and Alexia, and Tracey. Godson Grief is the last act of love we have to give those we loved. Where there is deep grief, there was great love. Love and miss our darling Bar-bar your God-mammy Jackie and Denis. Cousin Our minds still talk to you and our hearts still look for you. But our souls know you are at peace. We miss and love you everyday. Demara, Ronan and Alyssa, Nadine, Rachel, David and Stephen. We as a family will Celebrate Barry's 12th Anniversary by attending Mass on Sunday, 28th July at 11am in Church of the Assumption Athenry.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 25, 2019
