ROONEY, Barry Deerpark, Athenry, Co. Galway Barry's family would like to say a special thanks to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and The Irish Consulate and Irish Support Agency in Sydney. Throughout this difficult time, Michael and Ita also extend grateful thanks to their extended family, friends, neighbors and the clergy for the continued love and support they have received. Sadly missed along life's way, Quietly remembered every day, No longer in our life to share, But in our hearts, you're always there. Much loved and forever missed by all your family. Barry's Months Mind Mass Will take place on Sunday September 22 at 10:30am in Kiltullagh Church, Kiltullagh, Co. Galway. All are Welcome.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019