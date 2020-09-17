|
DIVILLY Bernard (Bernie) Galway Road, Monivea, Co. Galway The family of the late Bernard Divilly would like to thank most sincerely all those who sympathised with us on the recent loss of Bernie, who died suddenly at his home on 27th July 2020.Sincere thanks to the emergency services and to Fr. John O'Gorman for administering the Last Rites. Thanks to all who helped make the funeral service so special, especially; Fr. Joe O'Brien for the lovely funeral Mass, Madeleine and Evangeline for the beautiful music, Ann for arranging the altar flowers, the gravediggers for preparing his final resting place, and Quinn's Funeral Home for their professional and sensitive manner in dealing with all the funeral arrangements. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many relatives, neighbours, and friends who supported us during this difficult time; those who sent flowers, Mass cards, and messages of sympathy, and to all the people who telephoned and left condolences online, travelled long distances, called to the house and attended the wake and funeral Mass service. Thank you to all that gathered in the church grounds and to all that lined the road to say farewell as Bernie left home for the last time. We will hold that memory close in our hearts forever. To those who helped and supported us, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Bernie's Month's Mind Mass Will be held on Saturday 19th September 2020 at 7.30pm in Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 17, 2020