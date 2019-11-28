|
MURPHY, Bernard, Carrowgarriff, Kinvara, Co Galway RIP 18th October 2019 Bernard's wife Anne, children Niamh, Brian, Aisling and Keelan, his mother Una and extended family would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to all those who sympathised with us on our recent sad loss. We are deeply grateful to all who called to our home and those who brought food and refreshments. All who attended his funeral on both days, especially to those who travelled long distances, those who sent and continue to send Mass cards, letters of condolence and who gave donations to The Galway Hospice in his honour, to those who gave their time and generosity allowing us the privilege of being able to have Bernard's wake at home. We were overwhelmed by everybody's generosity and kindness. We were and continue to be so comforted by the many who shared their stories and memories of Bernard. A special thank you to Fr Hugh Clifford for his special prayers in our home, celebrating Mass and his very touching homily. To the Mass servers and Sean de Burca for his wonderful music and singing which truly touched our hearts, Corless Funeral Services who took care of the funeral arrangements with such sensitivity, compassion and professionalism. We would like to extend our appreciation to the gravediggers and friends who prepared Bernard's final resting place with such care and attention, those who helped with traffic management and parking on both days and The Merriman Hotel. We cannot thank enough the people who took such great care of Bernard during his illness especially Dr Raymond Piggott and Joanne Piersan Kidd PHN. We are so grateful to the Galway Hospice home care team whose help and support allowed us to care for Bernard at home in his final weeks, which meant so much to us and him.As Bernard always said "you should never take kindness for granted" and as it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere appreciation and gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Bernard's Months Mind Mass Saturday 30th November at 7pm in St Joseph's Church, Kinvara
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Nov. 28, 2019