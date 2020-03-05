|
CONNOLLY Bernie (9th Anniversary - 25th February 2011) Portumna (Kinvara) Co. Galway.I thought of you to-day, But that was nothing new, I thought of you yesterday And the day before that too. I will think of you tomorrow As I will my whole life through.For the day I fail to think of youIs the day God calls me too. Loved and Sadly missed by your loving wife Una, Remembered by your brothers, sisters, brothers-in-lawsisters-in-law, nephews and nieces. Anniversary Mass Saturday, 7th March, 6.30pm, St Brigid's Church, Portumna.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020