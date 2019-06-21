Home

Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
15:00 - 19:00
At her residence
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00
St. Brendan's Cathedral
Loughrea
Breada Slattery nee O'Shaughnessy, Mount Carmel Road, Loughrea and formerly of Ardnamullagh, Ballintubber, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at her residence tomorrow Friday from 3 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendan's Cathedral, Loughrea on Saturday for mass for Breada Slattery at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant cemetery, Loughrea. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Down Syndrome Ireland.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from June 21 to June 30, 2019
