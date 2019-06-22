Home

Reposing
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
14:30
at her residence
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
17:15
at her residence
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
12:00
St. Mary's Church
Kinnegad
Breda (Lally) Conlon

Notice

Breda Conlon nee Lally, Mullingar Road, Kinnegad, Co. Westmeath and formerly of New Inn, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her residence tomorrow Saturday from 2:30 to conclude with prayers at 5:15. Removal afterwards to St. Mary's Church, Kinnegad to arrive at 6 approximately. Mass for Breda Conlon on Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Clonard Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society and Westmeath Palliative Care.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on June 22, 2019
