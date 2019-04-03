Home

JONES Breda, Douras, Woodford, Co. Galway. Death leaves heartache, no one can heal, Memories are treasures, no one can steal, Some may forget you, now that you are gone, But we will remember, no matter how long. You will always stay loved and remembered, in every way, No tears or verse can ever say how much we miss you every day.Martin, Ciara, Aisling and Seamus. Always on our minds and in our hearts.Dad. May the winds of Heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear, How much we love you and miss you, and wish that you were here. Stephanie and family. Love and miss you always,Paul and family. Anniversary Mass: 10th March at 11am in Looscaun Church.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019
