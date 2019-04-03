Home

LINNANE, Breda,. Caherdaly, Ardrahan, Co. Galway. Died 9th March 2015. Memories grow deeper, As time travels on, We long for the smile, And your face that is gone, We think of your sayings, And picture your smile, We feel you are not lost, Just gone for a while, Out of our lives You may have gone, But deep in our hearts You will always live on. Loved and sadly missed by her loving husband John, her children: Therese, Sheila, Antoinette, Gearroid and Sinéad, family and friends. 4th Anniversary Mass Will be celebrated on Saturday, 9th March at 6pm in St Teresa's Church, Labane, Ardrahan.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019
