|
|
Breeda Callanan nee Walsh, Keamsellagh East, Kilcolgan and Cloughscoilte, Barna. Reposing privately at her home today from 2 until 6, for family and friends only. Mass for Breeda Callanan will take place tomorrow Monday at 12 in St. Colman's Church, Ballindereen. Private cremation to follow. Mass will be streamed live online on the 'Ballindereen and Kinvara Parishes' Facebook page. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to St. James's Hospital Foundation, Dublin.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2020