Mellows College, Athenry and formerly of Newtownforbes, Co. Longford. Reposing privately at his home today and tomorrow Thursday. Removal on Friday at 11:30 to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry for private mass for Brendan Burke at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on the Parish Webcam and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croí Galway.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020