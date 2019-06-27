Home

Reposing
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
17:00 - 20:00
his home
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00
Church of Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph
Caherlistrane
Brendan Gannon Notice
Brendan Gannon, Caherlistrane. Reposing at his home tomorrow Thursday from 5 until 8. Removal on Friday to Church of Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph, Caherlistrane for mass for Brendan Gannon at 10. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West. Car parking will be provided tomorrow Thursday evening at Caherlistrane GAA Grounds during funeral hours.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from June 27 to June 30, 2019
