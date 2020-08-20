|
COPPINGER Brian - Lydacan, Gort, Co. Galway who passed away on the 19th July, 2020 Brian's wife Laura, daughters Zara, Elise and Skye, parents Nuala and Noel, brothers David and Raymond, sisters-in-law Jen and Triona, nephews, Daniel, Evan, Cathal and Cian, father and mother-in-law Gerry and Josephine, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family wish to thank most sincerely all those who sympathised and supported us in the days and weeks following the loss of our much loved husband and father. We wish to extend a heartfelt and sincere word of thanks and genuine appreciation for the incredible tribute that was displayed to Brian at a very difficult time. We found great comfort in the many condolences we have received through cards, letters, phone calls, texts, as well as the many personalised messages on the RIP website. To those who travelled to the funeral, sent flowers and called to our home. The sight of so many of our wonderful family members, our fantastic neighbours and great friends who brought food and refreshments and displayed such a dignified reverential respect to a much loved man, was so uplifting. Brian's last journey was a very difficult one for us, especially in such challenging times, but it was transformed into something very special and unforgettable that will live on forever in our hearts. We always knew Brian was loved by many, but the extent of such an amazing tribute showed the high esteem in which he was held, and surpassed all our expectations. The sun shone on us all and our hearts were warmed to see everyone lining the roads and partake in 'Guards of Honour' to pay their respects to Brian as we passed. Thank you to Dr. Maccon Keane and his Oncology Team who cared for Brian over the past 16 months. Our sincere thanks to the Galway Hospice and Palliative Care Team who cared for Brian in his final weeks. We will be forever grateful to you all for your personal and professional help during this overwhelmingly sad time in our lives. To all staff at Gort Medical Centre and Robert Coen and staff at Gilmartins Pharmacy Gort, thank you. Our sincere gratitude to Canon Tommy Marrinan for your friendship and your many visits to Brian both at home and the Galway Hospice, and for celebrating a beautiful funeral Mass and thanks to Fr. John Bane, Fr. Michael King and Fr. Joe Roche who concelebrated the Mass. Thank you Danica for your lovely music and singing which made Brian's funeral Mass so special. Special thanks to Mullins Undertakers, Gort, Sean Mullins and Shane Counihan, the support we received from you enabled us to bring Brian home so we could spend some precious time with him will stay with us forever. Your professionalism and kindness knows no bounds. To the gravediggers Charlie, Pat, Gary, Anthony, Mike and James who did an exceptional job in preparing Brian's final resting place, thank you. To the Dilleen Family and all the staff at EZ Living Furniture, 'Ye are amazing!!!' Thank you all for your support and kindness throughout Brian's illness. To Francis, Mary and staff of Sullivans Hotel, Gort, who provided excellent food and refreshments over the few days, many thanks. As it would be impossible to mention everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our sincere gratitude. A Mass will be offered for your intentions. 'Sleep tight Brian in the arms of the Angels' You were an inspiration and you are missed more than words can say, but we know you are with us every day. We Love You. Month's Mind Mass Will be held privately in Brian's home at the weekend (immediate family only). Due to Covid restrictions a Remembrance Mass will be held for Brian at a later date
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Aug. 20, 2020