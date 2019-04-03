Resources More Obituaries for Brid DAVOREN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Brid DAVOREN

Obituary DAVOREN. The family of the late Brid Davoren would like to express our sincere thanks to all those who sympathised with us on our recent sad loss. We wish to thank our relatives, neighbours and friends for their support and kindness. A sincere thank you to those who travelled long distances, sent cards and floral tributes, came to the house and attended her burial. Thank you to Canon Michael Mac Loughlin for coming to the house and celebrating Mam's burial Mass. Special thanks to the staff of An Teaghlach Uilinn for the care and attention given to Mam over the last number of years and to the many people who visited her there. Many thanks to Kevin and Kathy Kyne for their professionalism and kindness. Special thanks to the gravediggers, and all those who managed the traffic flow on both days. Thanks to The Forge for providing refreshments. Thank you to the Moycullen ICA for providing the Guard of Honour. Míle buíochas do gach duine a ghlac pairt san Aifrinn. Bhí Mam mar bhall de Conradh na Gaeilge Maigh Cuilinn le blianta fada. Gabhaimid buíochas leis an gConradh as ucht an omós a thug siad dí. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our gratitude and appreciation. Mass will be offered for your intentions. Suaimhneas síoraí dí. Month's Mind Mass Sunday, 3rd March, 2019 at 12 noon at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.