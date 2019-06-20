LOFTUS, Bríd (10th Anniversary) Late of Derryrush, Rosmuc, Co. Galway. In loving memory of a wonderful Wife, Mom and Mamó, who died on 22nd June 2009. For all you were to us in life And all the joy you brought Your memory is with us In every single thought. The pain we felt at losing you Will never go away But knowing that you're in our hearts Helps us through each day. When you were here we always felt That nothing could go wrong But you're still our inspiration And your memory keeps us strong. And though our hearts are heavyThey are also full of love And that's enough to comfort us While you're in Heaven above. Sadly missed by your loving husband Bartley, children Eibhlín, Paráic, Bartley, Mairtín, Mary and Barbara, son-in-law, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. Anniversary Mass Saturday, 22nd June at 7.30pm in St. Kieran's Church, Kilkerrin. Published in The Connacht Tribune on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary