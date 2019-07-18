Home

BARRETT Bridget (née Duane) Raford-Kiltullagh, Boston USAFirst Anniversary In Loving memory of our dear sister and Aunt, Bridie, who passed away on the 8th July, 2018. Somewhere beyond the sunsetWhere loved ones never die You sit in a beautiful gardenBeneath the golden sky Always remembered by Margaret, Jimmy and girls. Anniversary Mass 19th July, 7.30pm, Kiltullagh Church. Bridie July comes with sad regret You closed your eyes and slipped away Memories of you will always stayForever loved and missed by sister Marion and family.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 18, 2019
