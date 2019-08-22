|
COY Bridget - Curraghroe, Loughrea, Co. Galway who passed away on 25th July 2019 We the family of the late Bridget Coy would like to acknowledge the many gestures of kindness, support and sympathy shown to us following our sad loss. We offer heartfelt thanks to our relatives, many friends and neighbours for their thoughtfulness and support in providing food, refreshments, car parking and lighting during Bridget's wake and reposal. We would like to thank those who called to the house, telephoned, sent floral tributes, cards and messages of condolences as well as those who made charitable donations. A special word of thanks to Bridget's carers Mary, Cavina and Lara who in looking after Bridget so well enabled her to stay at home in Curraghroe. We offer sincere gratitude to the paramedics, doctors, nurses and staff of both A&E and St. Teresa's ward UHG who cared for Bridget with kindness, compassion and dignity during her short stay and final days. A special word of thanks to Monsignor Cathal Geraghty, Fr. Willie Moran and Fr. PJ Bracken who concelebrated Bridget's requiem Mass. Also to the Loughrea Cathedral choir who sang so beautifully. To the doctors and staff of Main Street Clinic and the staff of Killians Pharmacy, thank you. Thank you to Dignity Funeral Care for their professional handling of arrangements. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our deepest gratitude and appreciation. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass Will be celebrated in St. Brendan's Cathedral, Loughrea on Saturday 24th August at 11am.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019