QUINN, Bridgie (Tenth Anniversary). In loving memory of Bridgie, late of School Road, Carnmore, who died on January 11th, 2010. A day that is filled with sadness, Returns to us today, To mark the day you left us, In such a sudden way, But no special day is needed, For us to think of you, For you were someone special,And we thought the world of you. So rest in peace dear loved one, And thanks for all you've done, We pray that God has given you, The crown you've truly won. Sadly missed and remembered every day by Barry, Eddie, Lourena and Shane. xxx Anniversary Mass Saturday, 11th January, at 7.30 in Claregalway Church.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020