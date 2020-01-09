Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bridgie QUINN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bridgie QUINN

Add a Memory
Bridgie QUINN In Memoriam
QUINN, Bridgie (Tenth Anniversary). In loving memory of Bridgie, late of School Road, Carnmore, who died on January 11th, 2010. A day that is filled with sadness, Returns to us today, To mark the day you left us, In such a sudden way, But no special day is needed, For us to think of you, For you were someone special,And we thought the world of you. So rest in peace dear loved one, And thanks for all you've done, We pray that God has given you, The crown you've truly won. Sadly missed and remembered every day by Barry, Eddie, Lourena and Shane. xxx Anniversary Mass Saturday, 11th January, at 7.30 in Claregalway Church.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bridgie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -