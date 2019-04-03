Resources More Obituaries for Bridie ABOURAYYA Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bridie ABOURAYYA

Obituary ABOURAYYA (née LOUGHNANE)Bridie formerly of Galway Road, Loughrea. Bridie passed away in Aylesbury, England on 23rd January 2019. The Loughnane family wish to express their sincere gratitude to those who supported and sympathised on their recent sad loss. Sincere thanks to all who attended the removal, funeral Mass and burial, especially those who travelled long distances, and to those who send Mass cards, bouquets and tributes. A heartfelt thanks to her wonderful neighbours and friends. Thanks to the funeral directors, Priests, and the choir. Thanks to Maggie May's for their professionalism and beautiful meal. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere appreciation. The Holy Sacrifice of Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass Will be held on Friday, 22nd March 2019 at St. Brendan's Cathedral, Loughrea at 8 p.m. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries