CONROY BRIDIE (née Duggan) and MARTIN (1st and 25th Anniversary) Late of Caherlavine, Loughrea, Co. Galway. Your memory we treasure, with thoughts that are dear, We think of you both always, not just once a year. Always remembered and cherished by your sons, Brian, John, Matt, daughter-in-law, partners and grandchildren, and all the Conroy and Duggan family. Anniversary Mass Monday, 30th December, 8pm St Brendan's Cathederal, Loughrea, Co. Galway.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019