BRENNAN (née) Long, BRIDIE - Liosview House, Liskeavy, Milltown who passed away peacefully, in her 103rd year, at her home on the 23rd June 2020. The sons and daughters of the late Bridie Brennan, wish to extend our sincere thanks to all who sympathised with us on the recent loss of our beloved mother. We deeply appreciate all who sent Mass cards, text messages, floral arrangements and called us and to all those who offered their condolences on RIP.ie and on midwestradio.ie. Fr. John D. Flannery and Fr. Seamús Flannery were a great support to Bridie and to the family. They ensured that she received the Sacrament of the Sick. We also remember the late Fr. J.J. Cribben, who visited her at her home in recent years. We are extremely grateful to Fr. John D who celebrated a special and unique funeral Mass in her rose garden at her home. We thank God for all the blessings she received and for the beautiful sunshine on the day. The music and singing was a celebration of Bridie's life. We sincerely thank Dr. Frances Glennon and her staff for their dedicated care of Bridie over the years, and all at Kilgariff's Pharmacy, Tuam, who were so helpful throughout her life. We are very grateful to Frank and Ronan Glynn of Glynn's Funeral Home, for their professionalism and caring manner in arranging Bridie's funeral. We wish to sincerely thank all family, neighbours and friends who expressed their sympathy and who lined the road of the village as she made her final journey from her home to Kilgevrin Cemetery. We really appreciate all who could be in attendance as she was laid to rest. We would like to thank the gravediggers, who so carefully prepared her final resting place.Lastly, we would like to acknowledge Bridie's extended family, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, her 36 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and neighbours for their kindness to her, during her long and wonderful life. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass has been offered in heartfelt acknowledgement to you all from the Brennan family, as an expression of our deepest gratitude. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dilís. Jesus, Joy of Angels.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 29, 2020