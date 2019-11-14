|
BROWNE (née Kelly), Bridie, aged 62. Newbridge, Co. Galway and Sandford Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6, who died on 17th October 2019. Bridie's husband, daughters and extended family would like to thank most sincerely all those who sympathised with them on their sad loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends, neighbours and well-wishers who attended the reposal at our home in Ranelagh, the service at Church of the Holy Name, Beechwood and cremation at Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross. For those who travelled long distances in large numbers from Newbridge, Ballinasloe and Colemanstown, Co. Galway and the UK, we are truly grateful. A special word of thanks to Philip and Veronica Daly for organising refreshments in the house, in Beechwood community centre and Birchalls Pub, Ranelagh after the funeral service. Also, to Bridie's friends, particularly Anne and Bernadette who provided transport to Bridie throughout the year when attending the hospital. We will be forever grateful to the staff of The Beacon Hospital under the care of Dr. Jennifer Westrup for their loving, gentle care to Bridie. A special thank you to Fr. Paul Taylor, Beechwood Church and Fr. Michael Screene who concelebrated the Mass, the readers and soloist. Thank you to Massey Bros Funeral Directors who organised all the different services including the publication of a booklet in tribute to Bridie. Thanks also to those who telephoned, sent cards and made donations to The Cancer Society. From husband Tom to Bridie. Thank you for all your love, care and kindness from the night we first met on 29th July 1980 at Caltra Carnival after the lights went out, came back on again and you were standing beside me having lost your high heel shoe. You became my real-life Cinderella when I helped to put back on your shoe and we danced the remainder of that night and continuously thereafter. As it is not possible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere gratitude. Month's Mind Mass On Sunday, 17th November 2019 at 11.30 a.m in Church of the Holy Name, Beechwood Ave. Upper
