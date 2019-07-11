Home

Bridie DUANE

Bridie DUANE In Memoriam
DUANE Bridie, Tourkeel, Athenry (Sixth Anniversary). In loving memory of a dear wife, mother, sister and granny, who passed away on 16th July, 2013. Somewhere beyond the sunset, Where loved ones never die, You sleep in a beautiful garden,Beneath a golden sky, Though heaven and earth divide us,We are never far apart, For you are always in our thoughts, And forever in our hearts. Sadly missed by your husband Mattie, sons Paul and David, daughter Tina, daughters- and son-in-law, sisters, grandchildren and extended family and friends. Anniversary Mass, Church of the Assumption, Athenry, from the 15th to the 20th July at 10am.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 11, 2019
