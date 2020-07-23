|
FLYNN, Bridie Kilnadeema, Loughrea, Co. Galway. 28th June 2020. Bridie passed away at home peacefully in the presence of her loving family. Bridie's husband Michael, daughters Caroline, Ann and Susan and son Michael, adored grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister Margaret and extended family wish to express our heartfelt thanks to all of those who supported and sympathised with us on her recent passing. We were so touched by the many kind and sincere messages of sympathy through calls, texts, cards and condolences on RIP.ie and social media. To all who called to our home and those that brought food and sat with us, thank you. To the Galway Hospice Palliative Care Team and the Irish Cancer Society Night Nurses we express our deep gratitude in helping us fulfill her final wish to come home. Your support and guidance in those final days are truly appreciated and will never be forgotten. Thank you to Sean Cleary and all the staff of Kilboy's Funeral Directors for your support and above all the respect you showed. A sincere thank you to Fr. Joe Clarke for the beautiful service in St. Dympna's Church and in Shannon Crematorium, for which we are forever grateful. Thank you also to Danica Mitchell for providing the beautiful music for our Limerick Lady, which we know she would have loved. A special word of thanks to our wonderful neighbours, colleagues and friends, and those who travelled long distances and took time off work to be part of the guard of honour on her final journey home. She really would have been so proud. As a family we were deeply moved and hugely comforted by your presence along the way and we will be forever grateful for all your support. Please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our appreciation. To a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother: Mam you were the centre of our lives and are missed more than words can say. You will always be in our hearts and we will all love you forever xx. Bridie's Month's Mind Mass Will take place in St. Dympna's Church, Kilnadeema at 8.00pm on Friday 31st of July.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 23, 2020