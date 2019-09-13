|
HALLINAN, Bridie (First Anniversary) In loving memory of Bridie Hallinan, late of Craughwell, Co Galway, who died on 18th September, 2018. They say there is a reason, They say that time will heal, But neither time nor reason, Will change the way we feel. For no one knows the heartache, That lies behind our smiles, No one knows how many times,We've broken down and cried. We want to tell you something, So there won't be any doubt You're so wonderful to think of, But so hard to do without. Dearly loved and sadly missed every day by her husband Frank, daughters Mary, Michelle, Linda and Grace, sons Sean, Paraic, Oran and Enda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Bridie's First Anniversary Mass Will be on Sunday, 15th September, at 11.30am in St Colman's Church, Craughwell.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019