Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bridie HALLINAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bridie HALLINAN

Add a Memory
Bridie HALLINAN In Memoriam
HALLINAN, Bridie (First Anniversary) In loving memory of Bridie Hallinan, late of Craughwell, Co Galway, who died on 18th September, 2018. They say there is a reason, They say that time will heal, But neither time nor reason, Will change the way we feel. For no one knows the heartache, That lies behind our smiles, No one knows how many times,We've broken down and cried. We want to tell you something, So there won't be any doubt You're so wonderful to think of, But so hard to do without. Dearly loved and sadly missed every day by her husband Frank, daughters Mary, Michelle, Linda and Grace, sons Sean, Paraic, Oran and Enda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Bridie's First Anniversary Mass Will be on Sunday, 15th September, at 11.30am in St Colman's Church, Craughwell.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bridie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.