Bridie HEALY

Bridie HEALY In Memoriam
HEALY, Bridie (4th Anniversary). In loving memory of Bridie Healy (née Hackett) late of Main Street, Loughrea, who died on September 1st, 2015 R.I.P. You were so very special, You had such lovely ways, You did so much for all of us, And never wanted praise. Of all the things in life, However great or small, To have you as a mother, Was the greatest gift of all. Your name is often spoken, Our thoughts are with you still, You haven't been forgotten, What's more you never will. Sadly missed by your son Noel, daughter-in-law Pauline and Family, sister Nellie, brother-in-law Michael, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Anniversary Mass Saturday, September 21st, at 10am in The Abbey.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019
