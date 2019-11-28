|
MANNION (nee Morrissey) Bridie, Cleaghmore, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway. The family of the late Bridie Mannion, who passed away on 23rd October 2019, would like to thank everyone who sympathised with them on their recent sad loss. We would like to thank all who rang, sent cards, called to the house, attended the removal and the burial. Thanks to all who brought refreshments to the house and funeral home and to Margie, Mary, Jacinta and Catherine, who looked after everybody on the Friday evening.To Fr. John Garvey, thank you for your advice support and kind words over the 3 days. Thanks also to the sacristan, the choir and Sean Og of St Michaels Church for the beautiful Mass on Saturday. To Niall from Grenhams Undertakers, a sincere thanks for his calmness and professionalism. Also, thanks to the staff at Creagh Cemetery. To Ballinasloe Camogie Club, thank you for your Guard of Honour at the removal. A sincere thanks to neighbours and friends for their support over the funeral and also over the lonely days that followed. To all those who donated to the Alzheimers Society, thank you. To the Staff at Marina Point Medical Centre, a sincere thank you for all care to Bridie over the years. A special thanks to all the Staff at Garbally View Nursing Home. The care and respect you gave to our mother over the last 10 years was exceptional. The support, care, advice and dignity you afforded to us over the final few difficult days was very much appreciated. To those we have not mentioned, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our appreciation in saying thank you all. Bridie's Month's Mind Mass Will be celebrated on Saturday 30th November at 12 noon in Creagh Church, Ballinasloe
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Nov. 28, 2019