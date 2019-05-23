Resources More Obituaries for Bridie O'TOOLE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bridie O'TOOLE

In Memoriam Condolences O'TOOLE Bridie - Toureen, Bealadangan (1st Anniversary) who passed away 25th May 2018 Bridie I remember the day we met and God made you mine, I remember the day God took you and will till the end of my time. In love we made our vows till death do us part, Those precious memories are forever locked within my heart, I know you walk beside me and when my life is through, I hope God takes my hand to lead me back to you. Your loving husband Coleen. xxxx Mum Every day we spent together and I tried to ease your pain, Along the road of suffering you took a little lane, When God saw you becoming weary and took you by the hand, He led you through the gates to a beautiful pain free land, You took part of my heart with you and that's where it will remain, Until my final breath mum and I can be with you once again, Although we can't be together, we're truly not apart, You're always beside me and forever in my heart. Your death has left me heartache that none can heal, Your love has left me memories no one can steal, Your wings were ready Mum but my heart was not, Love and miss you always, Maureen and Tommy. xx Mum A million times I've needed you, A million times I've cried, If love alone could have saved you, You never would have died. In life I loved you dearly, in death I love you still, In my heart you hold a place no one else can ever fill. It broke my heart to lose you, but you didn't go alone, Part of me went with you the day God took you home. Love always Barbara and Dean. xx Mum When we come home to visit and see your empty chair, Our hearts break because you're not there. Just to hear your voice Mum and hold your hand, Is no longer possible since God took you to his promised land. Loving you always, Colin and Karen. xx Nanny When your heart stopped beating it broke our hearts in two, They say memories are golden and that may well be true, But we never wanted memories, we only wanted you. We will always love and remember you. Your loving grandchildren, Charlene, Corey and Liam. xxx Nanny Your smile was like sunshine, Your heart was like gold, Your arms were always open, To cuddle, kiss and hold. Missed always by your loving grandchildren, Jade, Jordan and Milly. xxx Anniversary Mass Saturday 25th May at 7.30pm in Carraroe Church. Published in The Connacht Tribune on May 23, 2019