|
|
O'TOOLE Bridie
Toureen, Bealadangan
(2nd Anniversary) who passed away 25th May 2018.
From the time we lost you,
Life hasn't been the same,
We wish we had another chance
To see your smile again.
The sun still rises daily,
Night still follows day,
But there's always something missing,
Since you went away.
Life has lost its sparkle,
Our world just feels so blue,
The strength that keeps us going,
Are precious memories of you,
Forever missed by your loving husband Coleen and
Children, Maureen, Robert, Barbara, Colin and grandkids.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from May 23 to May 31, 2020