Lyons (Twentieth Anniversary Mass) Cleaghmore, Ballinasloe. In loving memory of Cáit who passed away on 7th October 1999. R.I.P. There is always a face before me, A voice I would love to hear. A smille I will always remember, Of a mother I loved so dear. Deep in my heart lies a picture, More precious than silver or gold. It's a picture of my mother, Whose memory will never grow old. Always loved and sadly missed by your loving Family. Anniversary Mass Friday 4th October at 7.30pm, Killure Church.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019