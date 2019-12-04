|
6 Teaghlach Mhuire, Ballyloughane Road, Renmore and formerly Carrickmakeegan, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, Convents of Mercy, Ballymahon, Co. Longford and Columbia. Reposing in Teaghlach Mhuire Chapel, Ballyloughane Road, Renmore tomorrow Thursday from 3. Removal at 6 St. Brigids Church, Ballybane. Mass for Sr. Carmel McEnroy on Friday at 11. Cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019