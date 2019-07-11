Services Walsh's Funeral Directors Canrawer Oughterard , Co. Galway 91 552 933 Reposing 17:00 - 19:00 Walsh's Funeral Directors Canrawer Oughterard , Co. Galway View Map Service 11:00 Killanin Church + See Services Detail Resources More Obituaries for Carmel Molloy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carmel Molloy

Share This Page Email MOLLOY (nee Murray) Carmel, Roscahill East, Roscahill, Co. Galway, who died peacefully on 16th June 2019. Carmel's husband Patrick, sisters Patricia and Maura and extended family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who sympathised with us, supported us and comforted us on our recent sad loss. Thank you to Dr. Ann Rowan, G.P. Moycullen for her care over the years. To the nursing, medical staff of St. Enda's Ward and The Corrib Ward, UHG. Sincere thanks for your wonderful care of Carmel. Thank you to the hospital chaplains for their visits to Carmel and time spent with her. Thank you to all the relatives, friends and neighbours who called to the house, attended the wake, the funeral Mass and burial, all who telephoned and sent Mass and sympathy cards. To the gravediggers who prepared Carmel's final resting place with such care and attention, we are forever grateful. Sincere gratitude to Fr. Moran for celebrating a beautiful funeral Mass, to Joe Forde for the lovely singing and the choir in Killannin Church for the wonderful music and singing at the Mass. Thank you to Dermot Walsh, Walsh's Funeral Home for his professionalism, guidance and support in our time of need. Thanks to the management and staff of Kinneavy's Pub, Killannin and Gerry McDonnell for providing food and drinks after the funeral. Special thanks to Carmel's close friends who visited her and spent long periods in the hospital with her, you will never be forgotten. To those who helped in any way, your contribution made our loss more bearable. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Carmel's Month's Mind Mass Will be celebrated on Monday 15th July at 7.30 p.m. in the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Killannin. Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 11, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers